Chase B And Swae Lee Link Up For “Street Sweeper”

Chase B is someone who has been able to link up with some of the biggest artists in hip-hop. Overall, much of this has to do with his association with Travis Scott. As Scott’s DJ, he has been able to access some incredible opportunities. Although, it is important to note that all of them are well deserved. He is a fantastic DJ and producer, and with each new release, he continues to showcase his abilities. Recently, he dropped off “Ring Ring,” which was a track with a truly star-studded cast.

Now, however, Chase B is looking to follow-up on the success of that single. Of course, this is going to be a hard task when you consider the standard of that track. That said, when it was announced that he was bringing in Swae Lee, it became clear that he had a good shot of making things happen. Today, the song was released. Below, you can find the YouTube audio of “Street Sweeper,” which sees both artists in their bags.

Read More: Chase B, Travis Scott, Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign, & Don Toliver Shine On Extended Version Of “Ring Ring”

Chase B x Swae Lee

Throughout this track, we get some hard production with booming 808s and ratting hi-hats that bounce around your headphones. As for Swae Lee, he delivers a fantastic singing performance that is filled with solid verses and lyrics. This is one of Chase B’s best collaborations thus far, which is impressive, to say the least. This song is going to be an immediate addition to any pop rap playlist.

Let us know how you feel about this new collaboration between Chase B and Swae Lee, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to bring you the biggest releases from all of the biggest artists in the world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Put some ice on my fingers like I’m playing freeze tag (Freeze tag)

Tossin’ spades to my n****s and they tryna intercept (Ah)

Book a ticket in her name and of course she love that (Love that)

Thought she love street sweeper, so you know you’re getting swept (Swept)

Read More: Chase B Recruits Babyface Ray, Zona Man, & GT For “365”