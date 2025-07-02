Diddy Has No Mandatory Minimum Sentences For His Transportation & Prostitution Charges

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Manhattan federal court found Diddy not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering, and guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The Diddy trial has finally come to a close on Wednesday (July 2), at least when it comes to the jury's verdict for Sean Combs following two months of scandalous and heavy scrutiny. The court found him not guilty on two counts of sex trafficking and one of racketeering, whereas they convicted him on both charges of transportation with intent to commit prostitution.

As reported by DJ Akademiks on Twitter, the Bad Boy mogul does not have a mandatory minimum sentence for the charges a jury found him guilty for. This means that he might receive time served as his sentence and that he might go home very soon. However, that is the next debate between federal prosecutors and Combs' defense lawyers, so we will see what Judge Arun Subramanian rules.

Reactions to the Diddy verdict were swift, even before the public knew the specific outcome. The jury reached a partial verdict earlier this week, but ran into disagreements and confusions when it came to the racketeering charge. Folks like 50 Cent and many more also gave divisive opinions about the closing arguments from both the prosecution and the defense.

Diddy Verdict

For now, it seems like Combs will have to wait for Judge Subramanian to come to a conclusion on his release, bond, sentence, and other factors. As for the timeline of this, it could be as early as today or later this week. Either way, this move will also probably come to light amid heavy controversy and debate over this verdict in either direction.

Throughout this whole process, Diddy has been able to connect with family. He spoke to his mother and his children in court ahead of the verdict, according to news reports from TMZ. The New York artist and executive has an uncertain road ahead of him when it comes to his career and the spotlight, but this legal battle did not have the worst-case-scenario outcome for him.

With all this in mind, we will see what the court concludes soon. This case and its many civil offshoots has been explosive to witness, and we doubt it will get any less fiery.

