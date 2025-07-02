Diddy Comforts His Family In Court As Verdict Looms

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Yesterday, the jury reached a partial verdict in Diddy's federal trial, and deliberations will continue today.

Diddy's federal trial is nearing its end after nearly two months, and soon, the mogul will learn his fate. Yesterday was the second day of jury deliberations, and they reached a verdict on four out of five counts.

This includes alleged Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, or Coercion of Cassie, alleged Transportation to engage in prostitution of Cassie and commercial sex workers, alleged Sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion of "Jane," and alleged Transportation to engage in prostitution of "Jane" and commercial sex workers.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict on count 1, which is alleged racketeering conspiracy. According to them, there are "unpersuadable opinions" on both sides related to the count. Deliberations will continue today (July 2), meaning the final verdict could be imminent.

When the partial verdict was read in court yesterday, Diddy tried to comfort his family members, who have been supporting him throughout the trial.

Diddy Trial
Entertainment: 94th Academy Awards - Show
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He leaned in towards his mother Janice, for example, whispering "I'll be alright" and "love you." He also whispered something to his six children who were in attendance, though it's unclear what. They walked away looking sad, per TMZ.

This isn't the first time Diddy has tried to reassure his loved ones amid his legal battle, as he's been spotted making similar gestures earlier in the trial. In October, just weeks after the Bad Boy founder's arrest, his children released a statement about the case on Instagram.

“The past month has devastated our family," it began. "Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media. We stand united, supporting you every step of the way, We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD.”

