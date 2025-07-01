Diddy's Birthday Scrapbook From Ex-Assistant Made Viewable To The Public

The jury is currently nearing a verdict in Diddy's highly-publicized criminal trial as deliberation continues.

The scrapbook that one of Diddy's former assistants made him for his 45th birthday has been made viewable to the public, according to TMZ. It was crafted by a woman who testified in his criminal trial under the pseudonym "Mia." While on the stand, she accused the Bad Boy mogul of allegedly raping and sexually assaulting her.

In the scrapbook, Mia penned a wholesome message for him, which ends: "I love you forever and eva and eva." Diddy's defense attorney, Brian Steel, originally showed it to jurors earlier in the trial. He questioned why she would make such a loving scrapbook for Diddy if he's as abusive as she testified. She claimed that "psychological abuse" led to her staying with Diddy as long as she did.

Diddy Trial
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

The update comes as the jury in Diddy's trial is currently deliberating the case. He is facing one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted, he could face upwards of life in prison.

As of Tuesday afternoon, they've reached a verdict on four of the five counts, but claim they're stuck. “We have reached a verdict on counts 2, 3, 4 and 5. We are unable to reach a verdict on count 1 as we have jurors with unpersuadable opinions on both sides," they wrote in a note to Judge Arun Subramanian, according to CNN. Both the prosecution and defense have asked the judge to instruct the jury to continue deliberation.

It's not the first note jurors have sent to the judge. On Monday, they expressed concern that one of the members was struggling to follow the judge’s instructions. They also asked for clarification about the alleged distribution of controlled substances.

