Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Gina Huynh, says she won't be concerned if the jury in the Bad Boy's ongoing criminal trial finds him not guilty. TMZ was able to briefly catch up with Huynh outside of a Whole Foods in Las Vegas on Monday. She explained that Diddy never did anything dangerous to her and she isn't worried about her safety.

Diddy is facing one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted, he could face upwards of life in prison.

Prosecutors previously confirmed that Huynh was listed as an alleged victim in his original indictment, but claimed they were unable to get her to testify in his trial. Diddy's defense attorney, Marc Agnifilo, used this to allege that they deliberately didn't want her to take the stand.

Diddy Trial

Janice Combs, mother of Sean "Diddy" Combs and King. Combs, Sons of Sean "Diddy" Combs, depart federal court as jury continues deliberations in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial on July 1, 2025, in New York City.

The jury is currently in the process of deliberating Diddy's case. That effort began on Monday, at which time, they spent five hours discussing the trial. They sent multiple notes to Judge Arun Subramanian at various points. In one, they expressed concern that one of the jurors was struggling to follow the judge’s instructions. Subramanian reiterated their legal obligation to do so.