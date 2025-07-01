Diddy's Ex, Gina Huynh, Says She Won't Fear For Her Safety If He Is Found Not Guilty

Syndication: Tallahassee
Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&amp;M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Images
The jury in Diddy's highly-publicized criminal trial began the process of deliberating the case in court on Monday.

Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Gina Huynh, says she won't be concerned if the jury in the Bad Boy's ongoing criminal trial finds him not guilty. TMZ was able to briefly catch up with Huynh outside of a Whole Foods in Las Vegas on Monday. She explained that Diddy never did anything dangerous to her and she isn't worried about her safety.

Diddy is facing one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted, he could face upwards of life in prison.

Prosecutors previously confirmed that Huynh was listed as an alleged victim in his original indictment, but claimed they were unable to get her to testify in his trial. Diddy's defense attorney, Marc Agnifilo, used this to allege that they deliberately didn't want her to take the stand.

Janice Combs, mother of Sean "Diddy" Combs and King. Combs, Sons of Sean "Diddy" Combs, depart federal court as jury continues deliberations in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial on July 1, 2025, in New York City. Jurors on June 30 started deliberating on whether Sean "Diddy" Combs used his celebrity, wealth and business empire to set up a decades-long criminal ring that allegedly saw him force women into drug-fueled sexual performances with escorts. After the judge completed his instructions, the jury in New York began the task of weighing evidence from phone and financial records, and 34 people who testified against Combs over the past seven weeks. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

The jury is currently in the process of deliberating Diddy's case. That effort began on Monday, at which time, they spent five hours discussing the trial. They sent multiple notes to Judge Arun Subramanian at various points. In one, they expressed concern that one of the jurors was struggling to follow the judge’s instructions. Subramanian reiterated their legal obligation to do so.

In another, they asked for clarification about the alleged distribution of controlled substances. "If an individual asks for a controlled substance and the person hands it over, it is distribution?" they wrote. Subramanian pointed them to the original jury instructions, which read: “The word ‘distribution’ means actual, constructive, or attempted transfer. To distribute simply means to deliver, to pass over, or to hand over something to another person, or to cause it to be delivered, passed on, or handed over to another. Distribution does not require a sale.” As of Tuesday afternoon, they've spent over 10 hours deliberating.

