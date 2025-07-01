Mother Of 50 Cent’s Son Alleges He Hired Misa Hylton To Get Dirt On Diddy

Misa Hilton and 50 Cent during Jacob &amp; Co. Store Grand Opening at Jacob &amp; Co. in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Allegedly, 50 Cent wanted to sign Mase, but didn't think he was worth the $2 million Diddy was asking for him.

50 Cent and the mother of his first child, Shaniqua Tompkins, haven't always gotten along. Recently, she even took to social media to make some shocking allegations about the G-Unit boss and Misa Hylton, as captured by Live Bitez. For those who don't know, Hylton is the mother of Diddy's eldest child and a stylist. Diddy and 50 Cent have a history of feuding, and according to Tompkins, Fif allegedly used her to his advantage.

During a recent livestream, she alleged that he hired Hylton to be his stylist simply to sleep with her and get the inside scoop on his longtime foe. He allegedly did this because he wanted to sign Mase, but Diddy wanted $2 million for him, which Fif didn't think he was worth at the time.

This isn't all Tompkins had to say about Hylton, however. She went on to accuse her of telling 50 when she contacted a lawyer to help her file for child support. As a result, she alleges Fif ended up retaining the lawyer she'd been trying to retain.

50 Cent Abuse Allegations

Tompkins' latest accusations come just a few weeks after she alleged that she experience physical and emotional abuse while in a relationship with 50 Cent. "Because he was abusive. He still is abusive," Tompkins alleged on Instagram Live when asked why she left him. “Emotionally, physically, he is abusive."

She also alleged that 50 Cent abused another one of his exes, Daphne Joy, and that she was asked to testify in her case against him. Allegedly, she declined due to personal issues she had with Joy. "She gave me so much shade, and she was trolling me along with him,” she alleged. “[Joy] thought her and her child were going to be superior to Marquise and I. So I said, I’ll sit this one out.”

At the time of writing, 50 Cent has not directly addressed any of these allegations publicly.

