Ja Rule Ruthlessly Mocks 50 Cent For Alleged Poor Ticket Sales

BY Devin Morton 1.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ja-rule-mocks-50-cent-concert-tickets-hip-hop-news
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Ja Rule performs onstage during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2024 Issue Release and 60th Anniversary Celebration at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)
Ja Rule and 50 Cent have been beefing for over 25 years, and there is just no reason to assume it'll ever end at this point.

Ja Rule and 50 Cent will probably never stop feuding. The two of them have been going back and forth since 1999. At this point, there is no reason to believe that they'll ever reconcile. 50 Cent mostly left music behind, heading down the acting route. That includes recently securing a role as Balrog in the live-action Street Fighter film, but he's gotten back into the concert space in more recent years.

50 Cent is currently on his Legacy tour, a run of concerts in Europe. The most recent show took place on June 28, with a performance at the Heinz von Heiden Arena in Germany. Fat Joe has been opening for 50, and during the Germany stop, Mary J. Blige also delivered a 14-song set of her own. Now, Ja is mocking 50 for alleged low ticket sales.

On his X page, Ja mocked 50 for selling a 2-for-1 special for his tickets to his London stop later in the tour. A user replied to Ja by saying "his tickets sold out Ja Fool." Ja responded with even more trolling. "You sure bout that??? Ain't nobody coming to see you Otis... I mean Curtis," adding a laughing emoji.

Read More: 50 Cent Confirms Nelly's Story About Making Him Apologize To Ashanti

Ja Rule 50 Cent Beef

Ticket sales have long been a point of contention in Ja Rule and 50 Cent's never-ending beef. The most infamous example of this is, of course, when 50 bought the first four rows of one of Ja's concerts and left them empty. It was a move that 50 stated was done to "embarrass" him, also adding that the tickets were available for cheap on StubHub.

Ja recently mocked 50 Cent after photos of 50 with ex Daphne Joy resurfaced during the Diddy trial. Fans have speculated that the Jane Doe mentioned during the trial was actually Joy, a former video vixen who was named in a March 2024 civil lawsuit against Diddy alleging that Joy was coerced into a "sex work arrangement" by the disgraced music mogul.

50 Cent and Ja Rule's beef will likely never end, and at this point, it does not seem like either of them want it to.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Asheville Citizen-Times Music Ja Rule Puts His Foot Down On Rumors That 50 Cent Bought All His Show Tickets 1.6K
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Music Ja Rule Laughs Off 50 Cent's Rumored Attempt To Buy His Masters 71.9K
Noam Galai/Getty Images for BudX Beef Ja Rule Calls 50 Cent A Liar 49.2K
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets Music Ja Rule Trolls 50 Cent Over Scathing Reviews Of His Las Vegas Residency 4.4K