Ja Rule Ruthlessly Mocks 50 Cent For Alleged Poor Ticket Sales

Ja Rule and 50 Cent will probably never stop feuding. The two of them have been going back and forth since 1999. At this point, there is no reason to believe that they'll ever reconcile. 50 Cent mostly left music behind, heading down the acting route. That includes recently securing a role as Balrog in the live-action Street Fighter film, but he's gotten back into the concert space in more recent years.

50 Cent is currently on his Legacy tour, a run of concerts in Europe. The most recent show took place on June 28, with a performance at the Heinz von Heiden Arena in Germany. Fat Joe has been opening for 50, and during the Germany stop, Mary J. Blige also delivered a 14-song set of her own. Now, Ja is mocking 50 for alleged low ticket sales.

On his X page, Ja mocked 50 for selling a 2-for-1 special for his tickets to his London stop later in the tour. A user replied to Ja by saying "his tickets sold out Ja Fool." Ja responded with even more trolling. "You sure bout that??? Ain't nobody coming to see you Otis... I mean Curtis," adding a laughing emoji.

Ja Rule 50 Cent Beef

Ticket sales have long been a point of contention in Ja Rule and 50 Cent's never-ending beef. The most infamous example of this is, of course, when 50 bought the first four rows of one of Ja's concerts and left them empty. It was a move that 50 stated was done to "embarrass" him, also adding that the tickets were available for cheap on StubHub.

Ja recently mocked 50 Cent after photos of 50 with ex Daphne Joy resurfaced during the Diddy trial. Fans have speculated that the Jane Doe mentioned during the trial was actually Joy, a former video vixen who was named in a March 2024 civil lawsuit against Diddy alleging that Joy was coerced into a "sex work arrangement" by the disgraced music mogul.