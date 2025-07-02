Earlier this week, Ja Rule hopped online to throw some serious shade 50 Cent's way. He mocked him over a post alleging that he was selling two tickets to his London "Legacy" tour stop for the price of one due to low sales. One of Fif's supporters fired back at the time, claiming "his tickets sold out Ja Fool."

"You sure bout that??? Ain't nobody coming to see you Otis... I mean Curtis," Ja replied. Of course, it wasn't long before 50 Cent caught wind of the diss and took to social media to fire back. This morning (July 2), he shared a clip of Ja Rule on Instagram. In the clip, he discusses why he's not allowed to enter the U.K during a podcast appearance.

“How do you win a fight, if you’re fighting someone who is too stupid to know they lost?” Fif captioned the clip, also revealing that his July 4 show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is sold out. “Just keep hitting them till they stop moving.”

50 Cent & Ja Rule Beef

As for why Ja Rule can't go back to the U.K., his visa application was reportedly denied due to his criminal history. “I’m banned from the U.K. for sure,” he explained on the Caviar & Wings podcast. “We got into a big brawl, a big fight in the U.K., and people got hurt. So that’s a very good reason.”

"I don’t have a good criminal record here either,” he continued. “So I’m not allowed in the U.K. at all. I probably won’t be able to go back to the U.K … ever. As of now, it’s never.”