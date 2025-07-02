50 Cent Once Again Mocks Diddy Following Not Guilty Verdict

The jury reached a verdict on all five charges against Diddy this morning after ending Tuesday night at an impasse. He was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and two sex trafficking charges involving Cassie and a Jane Doe. He was found guilty of transportation for prostitution against those same women. The verdict has been among the most anticipated results in recent memory, sparking a variety of reactions. One of those reactions came from 50 Cent.

50 Cent has been a vocal critic of Diddy and a source of jokes during much of the trial. After the verdict was read, he immediately took to Instagram. Accompanied by an AI photo of himself, he wrote: "Diddy beat the Feds, that boy a bad man!" with three clapping emojis. Of course, the praise didn't last for long. "Beat the RICO, he the gay John Gotti," he continued.

The post elicited a lot of laughing emojis from commenters, but some questioned how happy he should actually be. "That's a nervous laugh," said one of the top replies. "Keep that same energy! It's up," said another user. "I know you're highly disappointed. Go heal sir [praying emoji]," wrote a third.

50 Cent Diddy Beef

50 Cent and Diddy have been feuding for almost 20 years, stemming from when 50 claimed that Diddy played a role in the murder of the Notorious B.I.G. After the allegations came to light, 50 announced that he began work on a documentary titled "Diddy Do It?" He sold the documentary to Netflix, but as of writing, it is not out.