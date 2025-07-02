50 Cent Once Again Mocks Diddy Following Not Guilty Verdict

BY Devin Morton 349 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50-cent-diddy-not-guilty-verdict-hip-hop-news
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 25: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson speaks onstage during Day 3 of the 2024 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 25, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Diddy was found not guilty on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. 50 Cent has already weighed in, roasting Diddy in the process.

The jury reached a verdict on all five charges against Diddy this morning after ending Tuesday night at an impasse. He was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and two sex trafficking charges involving Cassie and a Jane Doe. He was found guilty of transportation for prostitution against those same women. The verdict has been among the most anticipated results in recent memory, sparking a variety of reactions. One of those reactions came from 50 Cent.

50 Cent has been a vocal critic of Diddy and a source of jokes during much of the trial. After the verdict was read, he immediately took to Instagram. Accompanied by an AI photo of himself, he wrote: "Diddy beat the Feds, that boy a bad man!" with three clapping emojis. Of course, the praise didn't last for long. "Beat the RICO, he the gay John Gotti," he continued.

The post elicited a lot of laughing emojis from commenters, but some questioned how happy he should actually be. "That's a nervous laugh," said one of the top replies. "Keep that same energy! It's up," said another user. "I know you're highly disappointed. Go heal sir [praying emoji]," wrote a third.

Read More: Diddy Found Not Guilty Of Racketeering & Sex Trafficking Cassie, Convicted On Lesser Charges

50 Cent Diddy Beef

50 Cent and Diddy have been feuding for almost 20 years, stemming from when 50 claimed that Diddy played a role in the murder of the Notorious B.I.G. After the allegations came to light, 50 announced that he began work on a documentary titled "Diddy Do It?" He sold the documentary to Netflix, but as of writing, it is not out.

50 Cent's ex-girlfriend, model and entrepreneur Daphne Joy, has been the subject of rumors. Reports and courtroom observers believe that the Jane Doe mentioned in the suit is actually Joy. If true, 50's continued animosity toward Diddy would make sense. As for Diddy, both the prosecution and defense will submit letters by 1:00PM EST pertaining to the potential of him being released later today.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.5K
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings Music 50 Cent Reacts To Diddy Trial Jury Reaching Partial Verdict In Sex Trafficking Trial 2.4K
Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images Music 50 Cent Invited DaBaby To Join Him On Rolling Loud New York Stage 15.2K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.3K