50 Cent is no stranger to speaking his mind online, and he hardly ever holds back. This is especially true when it comes to those he doesn't get along with. This isn't exactly a short list either, and it includes the mother of his son, Shaniqua Tompkins. Tompkins has made some serious allegations against Fif in recent weeks. It looks like he's fired back with some subtle shade in his latest Instagram post.

"I was just wondering if there is a # or hotline you can call, if your old h*e’s show up 20 years later still mad 😤," he captioned an AI-generated image of himself reading a newspaper in a suit. "I’m just asking for a friend 😳 @50centaction."

His post arrived shortly after Tompkins discussed him and the mother of Diddy's oldest child, Misa Hylton. She alleged that Fif hired Hylton as his stylist in the early 2000s just to sleep with her and to get dirt on the Bad Boy founder.

50 Cent & Shaniqua Tompkins

Allegedly, he did this because he wanted to sign Mase, but didn't believe he was worth the $2 million Diddy wanted for him. During the stream, Tompkins also accused Hylton of telling 50 Cent when she contacted a lawyer to help her file for child support. Allegedly, this resulted in Fif contacting the same lawyer and putting them on retainer instead.

Just a few weeks ago, Tompkins made even more accusations against her ex. She alleged that he physically and emotionally abused her throughout their relationship. She also alleged that the same thing happened when Daphne Joy was in a relationship with 50 Cent. Allegedly, she was even asked to testify in a domestic case she was trying to build against him.

According to Tompkins, she allegedly declined to testify due to the personal problems she had with Daphne Joy at the time.