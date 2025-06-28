50 Cent Puts Diddy's Lawyer On Blast Once Again Following His Closing Argument

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Musical artist 50 Cent sits courtside before the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita via Imagn Images
Despite 50 Cent's history with Diddy, he showed some sympathy for the mogul as he felt that his lawyer did a poor job in court on June 27.

Now that testimonies in the Diddy trial are complete, we will soon learn what his fate will be. Closing statements wrapped up for each side on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Prosecutors gave theirs first, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik leading the way. On June 26, she reminded the jury that they only need to find one instance of sex trafficking to score a conviction.

She used Jane Doe's testimony as an example stating in court, "The fact that a victim consents once to a commercial sex act — that doesn’t mean that she consented every time. You only need to find that one of these ‘hotel nights’ meets the definition of sex trafficking here." Slavik essentially repeated the same for the racketeering side of things as well.

As for Diddy's argument, Marc Agnifilo wrapped up the trial yesterday, June 27. Overall, he made the case that all of the alleged sex trafficking victims were only seeking money. He used Cassie's multi-day testimony as an example and said how she's actually the "winner" here. She's "sitting somewhere in the world with $30 million," Agnifilo added.

That's a reference to the $20 million settlement Diddy satisfied in her 2023 lawsuit and the alleged $10 million the singer received over the InterContinental Hotel video.

Diddy Trial

Moreover, the Bad Boy founder's rep said that his client admitted to being an alleged domestic abuser, not a sex trafficker. Lastly, Agnifilo alleged Diddy would have plead guilty to a domestic violence charge had he been accused of it.

This is where 50 Cent comes into play now as he called out Marc for doing what he felt was a poor job. "Damn they did Diddy dirty them closing statements man, I could have done better then that. How much he pay them lawyers?" he said on his Instagram.

He added separately, "She didn't have the worst lawyer, You are the worst lawyer," Fif said regarding Marc putting Jane Doe's rep on blast. "Remember the name Marc Agnifilo. He just got Diddy a*s 20 years."

But the criticism didn't stop there. The G-Unit boss took to his IG once more just a few hours ago to really hammer home his point. As caught by DJ Akademiks he captioned a picture of Marc saying, "Hey sh!t head tell Puff I said keep paying the rent or JANE won’t be there for the appeal! Marc your closing statements were so bad people think your working for me. LOL," he quipped.

It's kind of ironic to see Fif showing some sympathy for Diddy, but we are sure if a guilty verdict is reached, he won't go as easy then. Deliberations are reportedly going to start on Monday, per The Independent.

