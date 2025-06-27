Diddy Defense Alleges Sex Trafficking Case Comes Down To Money

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Diddy's defense made their closing argument in the mogul's federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial today.

Diddy's defense wrapped up their closing argument today, and Marc Agnifilo leaned into the narrative that the mogul's criminal case allegedly boils down to money. Per TMZ, he brought up the civil lawsuit Cassie filed against the Bad Boy founder in November of 2023. Agnifilo claimed she's now "sitting somewhere in the world with $30 million."

He appears to be referring to the $20 million settlement the songstress admittedly got from the lawsuit, along with the $10 million deal she made with the owner of the InterContinental Hotel in L.A. over the infamous assault video that surfaced last year.

He proceeded to paint Cassie as the "winner" in all of this instead of an alleged victim. In his eyes, she walked away with millions while Diddy could potentially walk away with a lengthy prison sentence.

Diddy Trial Day 33
NBA: Finals-Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors
Jun 12, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy in attendance before game five of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Agnifilo went on to describe Diddy and Cassie as alleged swingers, and to insist that his client did not make his then-partner sleep with male escorts as has been alleged. He called their relationship a "modern day love story," claiming that the alleged freak-offs were simply part of their lifestyle.

This isn't all Agnifilo had to say in court today, however. During his closing argument, he also told the jury that his client admits to being an alleged domestic abuser to both Cassie and his other ex, who testified anonymously under the pseudonym "Jane."

He even claimed that if Diddy were being charged with domestic violence, he'd allegedly plead guilty. That's a state crime, and this is a federal case, as he pointed out. When it comes to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, on the other hand, he insists Diddy is completely innocent.

