Diddy Defense Labels Him An Alleged Abuser, Not A Sex Trafficker, In Closing Argument

BY Caroline Fisher
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In court today, Marc Agnifilo claimed that if Diddy were being charged with domestic violence, he would have allegedly pleaded guilty.

Diddy's defense team is making their closing argument in court today after roughly two months of trial. Attorney Marc Agnifilo told the jury that while his client fesses up to allegedly being abusive to both Cassie and "Jane," he's not guilty of alleged sex trafficking or racketeering, per TMZ. He added that if Diddy were being charged with domestic violence, he would have allegedly pleaded guilty. He pointed out how that's a state crime, and this is a federal case.

"This case is about love," Agnifilo also insisted, noting how the word "love" has been used over 800 times during the trial so far. He went on to call out the feds, accusing them of targeting a Black entrepreneur and making light of the more salacious alleged details of the case.

Agnifilo then described how Diddy managed to build and expand his business empire from a young age. He highlighted how he made diverse hiring choices before DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) became a household term. "Combs was doing it at 24," he claimed.

Diddy Trial Day 33
Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001.

He also denied the kidnapping allegations made by the Bad Boy founder's former assistant Capricorn Clark, who testified last month. He alleged that Clark went home every night and returned back to work, even asking the jury if they felt like they were being kidnapped because they had to come to court.

During the closing argument, Agnifilo also denied the drug distribution allegations, insisting that Diddy only allegedly purchased drugs for personal use. He brought up Cassie too, noting how she got millions of dollars from her civil lawsuit against the mogul and alleging that there was plenty of love in their relationship.

The prosecution finished their closing argument yesterday, and reportedly, Diddy did not look happy. According to AllHipHop, he wore a "stone-faced" expression as Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik broke down the series of allegations he's facing.

