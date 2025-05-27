Diddy's former assistant, Capricorn Clark, testified that the Bad Boy mogul allegedly had her kidnapped and demanded she take multiple lie detector tests after some of his jewelry went missing. She made the accusation while on the witness stand in his criminal trial on Tuesday in New York City, as caught by Page Six.

Clark recalled Diddy's head of security, Paul “Uncle Paulie” Offord, allegedly bringing her to the Bad Boy offices, where she underwent several lie detector tests. “He said if you fail this test, they’re going to throw you in the East River,” she further alleged. The testing went on every morning for five days with Offord warning her that it would continue until they “got to the bottom” of what happened. She explained that she went along with it in an effort to prove her own innocence. “I didn’t like the threats. I just wanted to get through it," she said.

Afterward, she claims she decided to continue working for Diddy out of the fear that it could look suspicious if she immediately quit. In addition to being Diddy's assistant, she additionally worked as a marketing director for Sean John as well as Cassie's creative director from 2016 to 2018.

Diddy Trial Day 11

Clark also claimed Diddy allegedly once threatened to kill her over her prior affiliation with Suge Knight. “He told me that he didn’t know that I had anything to do with Suge Knight and that if anything happened, he would have to kill me,” Clark alleged in her testimony. “I felt like there was some gravitas that he had some issues with Suge."

Elsewhere in her testimony, Capricorn Clark discussed Kid Cudi's alleged car fire, Diddy's alleged physical abuse of Cassie, and much more. She's just one of several high-profile witnesses to take the stand over the last two weeks.