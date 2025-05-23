50 Cent Taunts “Molotov Diddy” As Kid Cudi Car Fire Photos Go Viral

Unsurprisingly, 50 Cent has been hard at work trolling his longtime foe Diddy amid his sex trafficking trial.

Kid Cudi took the stand yesterday (May 22) in Diddy's sex trafficking trial, and made some shocking allegations against the mogul. For one, he accused him of breaking into his home after learning he was romantically involved with Cassie, traumatizing his dog, and more. He also alleged that his Porsche was set on fire with a Molotov cocktail outside of his house back in 2012, leaving it unusable. During his testimony, Kid Cudi said that he believed Diddy allegedly had something to do with it, but that he denied it when confronted.

Photos of the fire-damaged vehicle have been released to the public. One person who was quick to weigh in was 50 Cent. He's been trolling Diddy relentlessly for months, and his online antics have only picked up since the trial began.

He shared a series of photos of Kid Cudi's charred vehicle on Instagram last night, poking fun at the ordeal. "😆Molotov Diddy was doing old school sh*t out here," he alleged. "Old killer Rat Jimmy threw one them at us. LOL @50centaction."

Diddy Trial Day 10

This is far from the first time 50 Cent has mocked the Diddy trial, however. Following Kid Cudi's testimony, he also made fun of the allegation that the Bad Boy founder broke into the "Day 'n' Nite" performer's home and traumatized his dog. "What the f*ck Diddy did to kid cudi Dog 🐕 OVER the girl Man ? LOL 😆 @50centaction @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," he asked on Instagram alongside a photo of himself smiling at his phone.

He also clowned Kid Cudi ahead of his testimony, sharing a photo of the artist in the intricate bridal gown he rocked for the 2021 CFDA Awards on Instagram. "Kid Cudi gonna testify like, I’m on your a** now Diddy 🤨DON’T ACT LIKE YA DIDN’T DO IT NOW! 😠YA DID IT! LOL @50centaction @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," he captioned the post.

