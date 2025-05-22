Plies Admits He Tuned Out Of Diddy Trial After Male Exotic Dancer “The Punisher” Testified

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 4: Rapper Plies performs onstage during The Millennium Tour at State Farm Arena on April 4, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
While countless people are keeping a close eye on Diddy's long-awaited sex trafficking trial, Plies has already had enough.

Diddy's trial continues, but according to Plies, he's tuned out for good. Yesterday, he took to Instagram to reflect on a male exotic dancer who goes by "The Punisher" taking the stand. He said after that, he'd had enough of the trial.

“I don’t know if y’all keeping up with the trial sh*t… After yesterday, I said, ‘I ain’t watching it no motherf*cking more,’” he revealed in a video. “They called one of the witnesses… I guess one of the motherf*cking male escorts that they called out to the motherf*cking hall… He get on the stand yesterday, and they asked him his motherf*cking name. … He said his nickname is the Punisher, he said his motherf*cking nickname is the Punisher! And the reason this sh*t threw me off, that’s my motherf*cking nickname.”

Diddy Trial Day 9

"🤣🤣🤣🤣 Ain’t Watching No More Of That Trial!!! 🤣🤣🤣 “THE PUNISHER”…. 😳 That’s My MTFing Name!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #Plies #UAintRegular," Plies captioned his post. The Punisher is far from the only person who's taken the stand during Diddy's trial so far, however. Last week, Cassie testified for four days, detailing some of the horrific abuse she allegedly endured at the hands of the Bad Boy founder.

When Cassie finished her testimony, Dawn Richard took the stand. She said she witnessed Diddy's alleged abuse of Cassie, accusing him of trying to hit his then-girlfriend with a skillet, kicking her, and more.

Kid Cudi also took the stand today, accusing Diddy of breaking into his home and traumatizing his dog after learning he was romantically involved with Cassie several years ago. He even alleges that his Porsche was set on fire with a Molotov cocktail in front of his house, leaving it unusable. He said he suspects Diddy allegedly had something to do with it, though when he allegedly confronted the mogul about it after the fact, he denied it.

