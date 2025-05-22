Diddy's trial continues, but according to Plies, he's tuned out for good. Yesterday, he took to Instagram to reflect on a male exotic dancer who goes by "The Punisher" taking the stand. He said after that, he'd had enough of the trial.

“I don’t know if y’all keeping up with the trial sh*t… After yesterday, I said, ‘I ain’t watching it no motherf*cking more,’” he revealed in a video. “They called one of the witnesses… I guess one of the motherf*cking male escorts that they called out to the motherf*cking hall… He get on the stand yesterday, and they asked him his motherf*cking name. … He said his nickname is the Punisher, he said his motherf*cking nickname is the Punisher! And the reason this sh*t threw me off, that’s my motherf*cking nickname.”

Diddy Trial Day 9

"🤣🤣🤣🤣 Ain’t Watching No More Of That Trial!!! 🤣🤣🤣 “THE PUNISHER”…. 😳 That’s My MTFing Name!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #Plies #UAintRegular," Plies captioned his post. The Punisher is far from the only person who's taken the stand during Diddy's trial so far, however. Last week, Cassie testified for four days, detailing some of the horrific abuse she allegedly endured at the hands of the Bad Boy founder.

When Cassie finished her testimony, Dawn Richard took the stand. She said she witnessed Diddy's alleged abuse of Cassie, accusing him of trying to hit his then-girlfriend with a skillet, kicking her, and more.