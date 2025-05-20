Exotic Dancer Testifies Diddy & Cassie Allegedly Wore Disguises During Freak-Offs

NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Exotic dancer Sharay Hayes, otherwise known as "The Punisher," has taken the stand in Day of the Diddy Trial.

After a week and some change, the Diddy trial continues in New York and there have been a lot of allegations made. Overall, Cassie gave her testimony last week, and now, the prosecution is bringing out a plethora of different witnesses.

This afternoon, an exotic dancer by the name of Sharay Hayes took the stand. The male stripper also goes by the stage name "The Punisher." According to TMZ, Hayes recounted his alleged initial encounter with Diddy and Cassie. The encounter took place in 2012 at the Trump International Hotel in New York City.

As Hayes revealed, he thought he was going to perform in front of a group. However, the only person there was Cassie, who was wearing a wig. At first, the dancer did not recognize the singer, who began to pour baby oil on him. Subsequently, Diddy appeared, but Cassie told Hayes not to acknowledge the mogul.

Eventually, Diddy and Cassie went off to do their own thing before the latter rejoined Hayes and offered him $1200. The dancer says he was booked about a dozen times and it was only a few bookings later that he realized he was performing for Cassie and Diddy. This is because Diddy was allegedly wearing a face covering, while Cassie wore a wig.

Diddy Trial Day 7
Syndication: USA TODAY
Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001.

Throughout the testimony, Hayes also alleged that Cassie and Diddy would offer him drugs. Moreover, he explained that the encounters would last for hours.

As TMZ points out, this testimony doesn't exactly contain any major allegations against Diddy. The mogul is facing two counts of sex trafficking, two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, and one count of racketeering conspiracy. Overall, it does not appear as though Hayes' testimony speaks to those allegations.

Having said that, the Diddy trial is set to last weeks and the prosecution is set to bring in a plethora of witnesses. Only time will tell whether or not the jury finds their case to be compelling enough. If convicted, the mogul faces 20 years in prison.

