News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Sharay Hayes'
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Exotic Dancer Testifies Diddy & Cassie Allegedly Wore Disguises During Freak-Offs
Exotic dancer Sharay Hayes, otherwise known as "The Punisher," has taken the stand in Day of the Diddy Trial.
By
Alexander Cole
4 hrs ago
1121 Views