50 Cent shared a series of headshots on Instagram of 13 male escorts that prosecutors allege participated in Diddy's alleged "freak-off" parties. In doing so, he claimed that one of the men, Ash, appears to be former reality TV star, Ash Armand, who was arrested in Las Vegas for the alleged killing of his girlfriend, Herleen Dulai, in 2020.
“Where the f*ck are the women,” 50 joked in the caption of his initial post. He followed up with another honing in on one of the specific escorts. “This sh*t is a movie,” he wrote. “One of the sex workers caught a body.” He shared a screenshot of a news article covering Armand's case.
Armand pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and mayhem in 2021, as caught by AllHipHop. He was sentenced to 8 to 20 years in prison and is currently behind bars. Coincidently, the Paramount+ docuseries, Sin City Gigolo, covers his case and was released back in March.
Diddy Trial Day 7
The headshots surfaced as part of Diddy's ongoing criminal trial. Cassie identified the men in court during her days-long testimony, last week. She alleged that she helped Diddy hire them for his sex parties. In addition to Cassie, several other people have taken the witness stand as well. They include former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard as well as Cassie's ex-friend, Kerry Morgan, and more.
On Tuesday, David James, a former assistant of Diddy's, continued his testimony. The day prior, he alleged that the Bad Boy mogul's security staffers frequently told him to “stay in my lane,” when he began asking too many questions, as caught by CNN. He also recalled one concerning conversation he had with Cassie, in which they discussed the "crazy" lifestyle and she allegedly told him: “I can’t. I can’t get out." She alleged that Diddy had control over her music career, her finances, and more. The defense's cross examination is ongoing at the time of publishing.