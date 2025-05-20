50 Cent Resurfaces Shocking Allegations Against One Of Diddy's Alleged “Freak-Off” Participants

BY Cole Blake 1464 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
STARZ POWER Season 6 Red Carpet And Premiere Event At Madison Square Garden
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 20: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson performs onstage at STARZ Madison Square Garden "Power" Season 6 Red Carpet Premiere, Concert, and Party on August 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ)
50 Cent has been poking fun at Diddy throughout the process of his ongoing criminal trial in New York City.

50 Cent shared a series of headshots on Instagram of 13 male escorts that prosecutors allege participated in Diddy's alleged "freak-off" parties. In doing so, he claimed that one of the men, Ash, appears to be former reality TV star, Ash Armand, who was arrested in Las Vegas for the alleged killing of his girlfriend, Herleen Dulai, in 2020.

“Where the f*ck are the women,” 50 joked in the caption of his initial post. He followed up with another honing in on one of the specific escorts. “This sh*t is a movie,” he wrote. “One of the sex workers caught a body.” He shared a screenshot of a news article covering Armand's case.

Armand pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and mayhem in 2021, as caught by AllHipHop. He was sentenced to 8 to 20 years in prison and is currently behind bars. Coincidently, the Paramount+ docuseries, Sin City Gigolo, covers his case and was released back in March.

Read More: 50 Cent Trolls Diddy Amid Trial With Another Bizarre A.I. Creation

Diddy Trial Day 7

The headshots surfaced as part of Diddy's ongoing criminal trial. Cassie identified the men in court during her days-long testimony, last week. She alleged that she helped Diddy hire them for his sex parties. In addition to Cassie, several other people have taken the witness stand as well. They include former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard as well as Cassie's ex-friend, Kerry Morgan, and more.

On Tuesday, David James, a former assistant of Diddy's, continued his testimony. The day prior, he alleged that the Bad Boy mogul's security staffers frequently told him to “stay in my lane,” when he began asking too many questions, as caught by CNN. He also recalled one concerning conversation he had with Cassie, in which they discussed the "crazy" lifestyle and she allegedly told him: “I can’t. I can’t get out." She alleged that Diddy had control over her music career, her finances, and more. The defense's cross examination is ongoing at the time of publishing.

Read More: 50 Cent Mocks Diddy Supporters Allegedly Protesting Outside Trial For $20 An Hour

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings Music 50 Cent Brutally Trolls Diddy Over Alleged Urine Fetish With Cassie 5.4K
50 cent Pop Culture 50 Cent Appears Concerned For Amanda Bynes Following Their Conversation At Meet-And-Greet 4.4K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 58.5K
teairra mari 50 cent Pop Culture What Happened Between Teairra Mari & 50 Cent? 15.5K