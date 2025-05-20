50 Cent shared a series of headshots on Instagram of 13 male escorts that prosecutors allege participated in Diddy's alleged "freak-off" parties. In doing so, he claimed that one of the men, Ash, appears to be former reality TV star, Ash Armand, who was arrested in Las Vegas for the alleged killing of his girlfriend, Herleen Dulai, in 2020.

“Where the f*ck are the women,” 50 joked in the caption of his initial post. He followed up with another honing in on one of the specific escorts. “This sh*t is a movie,” he wrote. “One of the sex workers caught a body.” He shared a screenshot of a news article covering Armand's case.

Armand pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and mayhem in 2021, as caught by AllHipHop. He was sentenced to 8 to 20 years in prison and is currently behind bars. Coincidently, the Paramount+ docuseries, Sin City Gigolo, covers his case and was released back in March.

Diddy Trial Day 7

The headshots surfaced as part of Diddy's ongoing criminal trial. Cassie identified the men in court during her days-long testimony, last week. She alleged that she helped Diddy hire them for his sex parties. In addition to Cassie, several other people have taken the witness stand as well. They include former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard as well as Cassie's ex-friend, Kerry Morgan, and more.