50 Cent Trolls Diddy Amid Trial With Another Bizarre A.I. Creation

Diddy's trial officially kicked off this week following months of anticipation. The Bad Boy founder was arrested in September of last year and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's been behind bars in New York City ever since, and could receive a hefty sentence if convicted.

Amid the mogul's legal saga, one of his longtime foes has been hard at work taunting him on social media. This, of course, is 50 Cent. Yesterday, Fif hopped on Instagram to share an AI-generated video depicting Diddy in prison, downing a bottle of baby oil in his bunk. "LOL 😆who made this hahahaha HA @bransoncognac @50centaction," he captioned the post.

This is far from the first trolling he's done in recent days, however. Earlier this week, Diddy was hit with yet another lawsuit from an anonymous woman accusing him of sexual assault. In her suit, she alleged that his penis was "the length and girth of a large Tootsie Roll." Unsurprisingly, this prompted an immediate response from 50 Cent.

Diddy Trial Day 5

"😆Toosie Roll, Toosie Roll, to the left to the left to the right to the right to the front to the front to the back to the back now slide," he wrote on Instagram. "LOL THAT’s WHY HE IN THE CORNER Masterbating!"

As for what took place in courtroom all week, Cassie took the stand to detail the abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of Diddy. She accused him of assault, coercion, threats, and more. Following her emotional testimony, she released a statement through her attorney Douglas Wigdor.