50 Cent Trolls Diddy Amid Trial With Another Bizarre A.I. Creation

BY Caroline Fisher 314 Views
50 Cent Trolls Diddy Amid Trial Hip Hop News
Jan 31, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Rapper 50 Cent watches during the game between the Houston Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans at Toyota Center. Troy Taormina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
50 Cent has been taunting Diddy on social media for months now, and his posts have only picked up since the mogul's trial began.

Diddy's trial officially kicked off this week following months of anticipation. The Bad Boy founder was arrested in September of last year and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's been behind bars in New York City ever since, and could receive a hefty sentence if convicted.

Amid the mogul's legal saga, one of his longtime foes has been hard at work taunting him on social media. This, of course, is 50 Cent. Yesterday, Fif hopped on Instagram to share an AI-generated video depicting Diddy in prison, downing a bottle of baby oil in his bunk. "LOL 😆who made this hahahaha HA @bransoncognac @50centaction," he captioned the post.

This is far from the first trolling he's done in recent days, however. Earlier this week, Diddy was hit with yet another lawsuit from an anonymous woman accusing him of sexual assault. In her suit, she alleged that his penis was "the length and girth of a large Tootsie Roll." Unsurprisingly, this prompted an immediate response from 50 Cent.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Reacts To Cassie Alleging Her Husband FaceTimed Her During Sex With Diddy

Diddy Trial Day 5

"😆Toosie Roll, Toosie Roll, to the left to the left to the right to the right to the front to the front to the back to the back now slide," he wrote on Instagram. "LOL THAT’s WHY HE IN THE CORNER Masterbating!"

As for what took place in courtroom all week, Cassie took the stand to detail the abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of Diddy. She accused him of assault, coercion, threats, and more. Following her emotional testimony, she released a statement through her attorney Douglas Wigdor.

“This week has been extremely challenging, but also remarkably empowering and healing for me. I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors, and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from the abuse and fear," she said in part.

Read More: Diddy Supporters Are Reportedly Being Paid To Protest For Him Outside Trial's Courthouse

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
