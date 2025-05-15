50 Cent is no stranger to ruthlessly trolling his longtime foe Diddy on social media. Needless to say, this week was no exception. The Bad Boy founder's long-awaited sex trafficking trial got started on Monday (May 12), and he was hit with yet another lawsuit.

This time, he's being accused of sexually assaulting an anonymous woman at his New York City apartment in 2001. The woman alleges that the mogul's penis was "the length and girth of a large Tootsie Roll," dubbing it "an itty-bitty Diddy." Unsurprisingly, Fif was quick to weigh in on these allegations.

He took to Instagram yesterday to mock Diddy, sharing an image of the court documents alongside a Tootsie Roll. "😆Toosie Roll, Toosie Roll, to the left to the left to the right to the right to the front to the front to the back to the back now slide," he captioned the post. "LOL THAT’s WHY HE IN THE CORNER Masterbating!"

Diddy Trial Day 4

This isn't the only trolling 50 Cent has done this week, however. He also hopped online to joke about Diddy getting sentenced to death, though it's impossible in this case. Fif was reacting to Cassie alleging that James Cruz wasn't her real manager, as Diddy had final say on all decisions. He shared a screenshot of the songstress saying Cruz was managing her with “one hand tied behind his back."

“Diddy might get the chair after Cruz hit the stand!” he wrote. Cruz also previously claimed to have managed 50 Cent, though Fif denies this. He accused Cruz of being addicted to cocaine, and of having a sexual relationship with Diddy.

As for what else has happened during the trial so far, Cassie has detailed some of the most painful alleged moments from her former relationship. According to journalist Jericka Duncan, her current husband Alex Fine glared at Diddy during her testimony.