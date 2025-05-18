It's no secret that 50 Cent and Benzino don't get along, and recently, Fif hopped online to add fuel to the fire. He shared a video of the Source icon discussing his 2014 shooting, which took place during a funeral procession for his mother. His nephew Gai Scott was later charged with assault with intent to murder. According to Benzino, however, he didn't snitch because Scott had "already established" that he was the alleged gunman by telling police that.

Fif was quick to mock him for his explanation. "He said ratting don't count," he wrote, as captured by Akademiks TV. "Y'all be careful out there, LOL." This isn't the first time 50 Cent has accused Benzino of being a snitch either. His did the same earlier this month, prompting a fiery response.

Benzino challeged Fif to a boxing match, making it clear he's not messing around.

50 Cent & Diddy

"We can get in the ring, and I'll beat your a**, Curtis," he said. "Yeah. Me and you could get in the ring for that money. 3 rounds, I'll whoop you. You big and sloppy and too stiff. And I don't believe all that golden glove s**t. Alright, we gon' put that to the side. Mayweather, holler at me. Believe me. I'll be his Huckleberry."

Benzino isn't the only person 50 Cent is feuding with these days, however. He's also relentlessly gone after Diddy throughout his legal battle. The Bad Boy founder's trial began last week, and he was hit with yet another lawsuit from an anonymous woman accusing him of sexual assault.