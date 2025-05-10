50 Cent has many beef opponents, but his feud with Benzino is one that he doesn't engage in all too often. Rather, it's mostly the father of Coi Leray going at the G-Unit mogul or commenting on his recent moves and feuds.

One example of their explosive rift regards 50's accusations that the Boston native is a snitch, referring to a case in which his nephew shot it. In a new video caught by The Neighborhood Talk on social media, the 59-year-old did not hold back.

"We can get in the ring, and I'll beat your a**, Curtis," Benzino told 50 Cent. "Yeah. Me and you could get in the ring for that money. 3 rounds/ I'll whoop you. You big and sloppy and too stiff. And I don't believe all that golden glove s**t. Alright, we gon' put that to the side. Mayweather, holler at me. Believe me. I'll be his Huckleberry."

Then, The Source co-owner explained the case of when his nephew shot him. Before he even made any statement about the shooting, the nephew already called police and said he shot him. Since Benzino didn't name his nephew in court, he got 18 months instead of the 15 years he would've gotten if the rapper identified him.

"So I don't give a f**k about no Internet. I'm solid," Benzino continued his 50 Cent rant. "50 Cent, you're a p***y. My nephew, you're a p***y. If there's any real, real issues, I'm not hard to find. But that's a fact. What I just said was fact. And the paperwork's out there. So I don't want to hear about no snitching s**t. I don't want to hear it."

50 Cent Benzino

For those unaware, 50 Cent and Benzino's beef dates all the way back to the latter's feud with Eminem. It's been a back and forth ever since, albeit mostly via social media trolls rather than actual attacks or diss tracks.