Benzino Clears The Air Around 50 Cent’s Disturbing Video Of His Alleged Manic Episode

Celebrity Boxing Miami 2021
MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 02: Benzino, Damon Feldman and Bitcoin Rodney attend the Celebrity Boxing Miami 2021 at the James L. Knight Center on October 02, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)
This was a scary moment to witness, but it turns out that Benzino is doing just fine.

50 Cent recently concerned a lot of fans after he posted a video of Benzino seemingly suffering a manic episode. Moreover, the rapper claimed that the Source executive's girlfriend Ashley Bell filmed him threatening to commit self-harm with a knife "because she called the cops for him allegedly beating her." Viewer discretion is advised for the second video in the Instagram post linked below, as it's a very disturbing moment that is not easy to watch. However, it seems like this could be all a big misunderstanding, as Benzino responded on social media shortly after with a video explaining his side of the story.

"Okay, first and foremost, I just want to let everybody know that I'm okay, alright?" Benzino exclusively told The Shade Room about this scary situation according to their report. "Second of all, I want to let everybody know that that was a rehearsal for a Tubi movie, alright? My girl was helping me out, we was doing a script reading, and that was a rehearsal for a Tubi movie. That was a scene from a movie, okay? I would never, ever put my hands on any woman. I've never done that in my life. That's for cowards. And I surely wouldn't do anything to hurt myself.

Benzino Responds To Worrisome Clip With Him & His Girlfriend

"So shout out to all the people that was concerned, but I'm okay, alright?" Benzino continued. "Oh, yeah, and I also want to let Curtis [50 Cent] know, good looking. Thanks, Curtis, for promoting me. Keep on posting me, that's dope. You know what I'm saying? Here, post this, you want to post something [shows off body]. You know what I mean? I'm in that gym heavy, benching 315. What you doing, Curtis? Anyways, happy holidays to all and stay safe."

We'll see what other people have to say about this situation, as folks are very concerned for Benzino and his girlfriend if this video isn't just a rehearsal. Elsewhere, he's spoken about wanting to bury past feuds with Eminem and move on from his more controversial or combative antics, so hopefully he's not lying about this video and this isn't a destructive bump in the road that he needs help over.

