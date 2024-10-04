Benzino Shares His Shocking Take On Eminem Becoming A Grandfather

WE tv Celebrates The Premiere Of "Marriage Boot Camp" Reality Stars And "Ex-isled"
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Record producer Benzino (L) and music artist Althea Heart attend the WE tv premiere of "Marriage Boot Camp" Reality Stars and "Ex-isled" on November 19, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv)
Congratulations to Hailie Jade! Does Benzino share that sentiment concerning Eminem's daughter?

When we look back at the pantheon of rap beefs, few will likely rank as simultaneously absurd and heated as Eminem versus Benzino. We're sure that you don't need much of an update, but their reignited spat this year resulted in a tearful admission from the latter that he wants to end this feud with the Detroit legend. However, The Source's former co-owner still threw some shots after that vulnerable moment, so it's a pendulum swing. This time around, fans wondered how he would react to the news that Marshall Mathers' daughter Hailie Jade is pregnant, and we now have an answer.

"Somebody found out that they’re going to be a grandfather and the irony is…" Benzino's Instagram Live remarks on began. "Even though he said, ‘Nobody wants to hear their grandfather rap,’ I still wanna send out a congratulations to Eminem and his daughter Hailie on the news that she is about to give birth and he’s about to be a grandad. I think this is a good time to put this behind us and let’s try to enjoy life and try to make some type of statement right now. I’m not doing this for no joke. I truly want to congratulate him and his daughter.

Benzino Reacts To Eminem Becoming A Grandfather

"I’m not one yet but I’m sure that day will come and I’ll be proud just like he is," Benzino continued concerning Hailie Jade and Eminem's news. "With all the craziness that’s going on, we need some peace, we need a statement so we can move forward. There it is. Congratulations to Eminem and Hailie, and let me know what the baby’s gonna be ’cause I definitely will send a gift for the baby shower, man. I’m sure you’ll make a great grandfather. Love, bro."

"I believe I could face-to-face battle with him and I'm willing to do so," Benzino previously said of Eminem – or at least, that's what he expressed most recently back in April. "I'm willing to challenge him right here on TMZ. A face-to-face battle, three rounds, and I believe I could take him." Whether or not that happens, he's happy for the Mathers family.

