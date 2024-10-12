Benzino Reveals Why He Wants To Be Friends With Eminem

Benzino is ready to put his feud with Eminem behind him.

Benzino and Eminem's beef goes way back, but amid some exciting new developments in the latter's personal life, it looks like it could be over for good. During a recent interview with TMZ Hip Hop, Benzino shared that he wants to put the past behind him. To prove it, he even revealed that he congratulated Em after he learned he was going to be a grandfather.

"At 59 years old enough is enough like come on man. Like, listen you know I have four children. I'm not a grandfather yet. The irony is that he did say nobody wanted to hear their grandpa rap on ['Nail in the Coffin']," The Source icon explained. "After all these years I'm saying man wouldn't it be something if he was a grandfather before me? I swear I used to think that."

Benzino Says He Wants To Make Amends With Eminem Once And For All

"This is a moment of joy and I'm glad I have this platform and I want to congratulate him again on being a grandfather and his daughter Hailey," Benzino continued. "Eminem has touched a lot of people. Our situation, back-and-forth I just want everybody to know it's hip-hop. Battling in hip-hop has been since day one okay and I don't want people to think that I wish any harm on him or any bad intentions, streetwise." He went on to describe how he'd like to have a "real conversation" with the rapper, so they can finally put their feud to rest after over two decades.