Benzino Reacts To J. Cole's Kendrick Lamar Apology, Challenges Eminem To A Rap Battle

After Kendrick Lamar dissed Drake and J. Cole on "Like That" with Future and Metro Boomin, fans were eager to hear how each MC would fire back. Their wishes were partially granted earlier this month when Cole surprise-released his album Might Delete Later, complete with a Kendrick diss track, "7 Minute Drill." Not long after the release, however, J. Cole had a change of heart. During his performance at Dreamville, he apologized for the song, and even later removed it from streaming services for good.

The unexpected move was pretty controversial among fans, but according to Benzino, it didn't come as a surprise to him. During a recent chat with TMZ Hip Hop, The Source icon weighed in on the debacle and came to J. Cole's defense. Moreover, he praised the MC for staying relatively unproblematic, and for setting a good example of conflict resolution.

Benzino Praises J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, And Drake

"J. Cole, Kendrick, Drake, they're not battle rappers. Not saying that they can't, but they didn't come into the game as that. They came into the game making amazing songs," he explained. While Benzino might respect J. Cole for his approach to the beef, he notes that the same doesn't apply to him amid his years-long feud with Eminem.

Elsewhere in the interview, he challenged Slim Shady to a face-to-face rap battle, as he believes he's in his prime. "I believe I could face-to-face battle with him and I'm willing to do so," he announced. "I'm willing to challenge him right here on TMZ. A face-to-face battle, three rounds, and I believe I could take him."

Benzino Pushes For Face-To-Face Battle With Eminem

