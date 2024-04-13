Jadakiss Wants To Ask J Cole “What Happened?” With Kendrick Lamar Feud

Jadakiss doesn't understand J Cole's decision.

Fat Joe &amp; Friends In Concert - New York, NY

Jadakiss wants to speak with J Cole about his apology to Kendrick Lamar because he can’t figure out why he did it. Appearing on The Stephen A. Smith Show, he discussed Cole’s apology as well as Lamar’s feud with Drake.

Jadakiss began by explaining that he doesn’t think Cole was “worried” about what Lamar was going to fire back with and instead suggested that he “felt something internally.” From there, he said that he wants to ask Cole “what happened?” Jadakiss also theorized that Drake is definitely going to drop a response but that it will come when “it dies down.”

Read More: J Cole Apologizes To Kendrick Lamar For "7 Minute Drill" Diss: "That's The Lamest Sh*t I Ever Did"

J Cole Performs At Dreamville Festival

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 7: J.Cole performs during 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 7, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Cole’s apology came just days after he dropped a response to Lamar’s verse on “Like That” with his own song, “7 Minute Drill.” On the effort, he labeled Lamar’s discography overrated. Performing at Dreamville Festival, he admitted he didn’t feel good about doing so. "I'm so proud of that project except for one part," Cole said. "There's one part of that sh*t that makes me feel like, 'Man, that's the lamest sh*t I ever did in my f*cking life.' And, I know this is not what a lot of people wanna hear. I can hear my n****s up there right now like, 'Nah, don't do that.'” He further labeled Lamar as one of the greatest of all time and has since deleted “7 Minute Drill” from streaming services.

Jadakiss Discusses J Cole's Apology

While Drake has still yet to respond to Lamar, he shared a meme on his Instagram Story, Friday night, alluding to the imminent release of a diss track. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jadakiss on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: J Cole Fans In Shambles After He Apologized To Kendrick Lamar At Dreamville Festival

