apology
- MusicSiR Apologizes For Misogynistic Tweet About Kai Cenat StreamSiR deleted his original tweet after fans criticized his language. By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureAdin Ross Apologizes To Kanye West After Bianca Censori IntervenesRoss said his previous comments about Kanye were about streaming services, nothing else.By Ben Mock
- MusicPlayboi Carti Laments His Shyness While Apologizing To Adin RossCarti called into Adin Ross' latest stream.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureShannon Sharpe To Speak With Mike Epps On “Club Shay Shay,” Apologizes For FeudShannon Sharpe and Mike Epp will be having a "man to man" conversation on "Club Shay Shay."By Cole Blake
- MusicSoulja Boy Apologizes To Chrisean Rock For Claiming Her Son Has Down Syndrome Amid Blueface BeefSoulja Boy has had a change of heart.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJustin Timberlake Seemingly Retracts Britney Spears Apology, She Fires BackBritney Spears' fans are up in arms.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYasiin Bey's Drake Apology Has Fans Theorizing That A Call Was Made To J PrinceDrake has the upper hand, it seems.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJa Rule Makes A Candid Apology to Fans Ahead Of Highly Anticipated Music ComebackJa Rule regrets taking time off from music.By Tallie Spencer
- SportsCam'ron Makes On-Air Apology To Ben SimmonsCam'ron admitted to misrepresenting his interaction with the Nets star.By Ben Mock
- MusicYFN Lucci Apologizes To Victim's Family, His Attorney Shuts Down YSL RumorsYFN Lucci says his heart goes out to the family of the victim.By Cole Blake
- MusicJoe Budden Calls Ari Lennox A "Bag Of Mixed Nuts" During Sarcastic-Sounding ApologyJoe Budden had a lot to say on the matter.By Alexander Cole
- MusicSoulja Boy Goes Back On Blueface Apology, Still Wants To FightSoulja Boy isn't done with his Blueface feud.By Cole Blake
- MusicKid Cudi & Lupe Fiasco Finally Squash Their BeefKid Cudi and Lupe Fiasco are on a "brand new journey."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop Culture50 Cent's Trolling Victims Receive Apology From Entertainment MogulCurtis Jackson is moving through 2024 on totally different time so far.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Nas X Addresses Backlash To “J Christ” Music VideoLil Nas X has clarified what he was going for with his "J Christ" music video.By Cole Blake
- BeefJohn Gabbana Apologizes To Adam22 For "No Jumper" Interview DebacleAfter he nearly passed out during his "No Jumper" interview, John Gabbana accused Adam22 of having "no morals."By Caroline Fisher
- TVESPN Issues Apology After Woman Flashes Her Breasts Live On AirESPN was trying to take fans through Bourbon Street.By Alexander Cole
- MusicConsequence Thinks Kanye West Owes Him An Apology In New Instagram RantYe's close associate, supporter, and fellow rapper thinks it's a "slap in the face" to pretend like he's alone in his battles.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsKanye West's Apology To Jewish People Lamented By White Supremacist Nick FuentesFuentes previously worked with Ye for his campaign and much more, and he's sad that he seemingly turned around on their hateful remarks.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPeter Rosenberg Thinks Kanye West Apologized To Get "Vultures" Samples Cleared"No part of me believes his apology," Rosenberg says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicRasheeda Claims She Apologized To K. Michelle For Questioning Abuse Allegations"I want to move on with my life," Rasheeda says.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureKanye West's Hebrew-Written Apology Garners A Response From The Anti-Defamation LeagueIt will be interesting to see how Kanye continues to mend things. By Zachary Horvath