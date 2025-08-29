Bryson Tiller is setting the record straight after comments he made about Timbaland on The New Rory & Mal Podcast. The Louisville singer took to Instagram to issue a public apology to the legendary producer. He criticized the way his words were amplified by the media.

“I’m sorry Timbaland,” Tiller wrote in his post, directly addressing the producer. He admitted that the conversation, which he intended to be candid, became fuel for speculation.

“I forgot how this industry feeds on controversy and I fell right into its trap,” he continued, likening the press to “leeches” who drain negativity from harmless remarks to generate likes, comments, and subscriptions.

For Tiller, the real issue wasn’t with Timbaland but with how quickly his honesty became a narrative of conflict. The singer described the process as an unavoidable hazard of being an artist in the digital age. Where casual reflections can be transformed into headlines within hours.

Bryson Tiller Apologizes To Timbaland

Part of the blame, he admitted, falls on his own decision to drop the guard. “I wanted to be brutally honest with Rory & Mal cause I f— with them, so I intentionally forgot all my media training,” Tiller explained. That choice, he suggested, left him open to misinterpretation.

Pen Griffrey has often expressed his frustration with fame. He desires the chance to be a superstar and maintain his privacy. Tiller acknowledged that his desire to speak freely collided with a system designed to reward sensationalism over nuance.

“The satire just writes itself right into this game and I can’t wait for y’all to play it,” he added, suggesting both resignation and frustration with the cycle.