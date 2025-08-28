Timbaland is looking back on a pivotal moment in Bryson Tiller’s career — and why he once doubted the singer’s commitment to the spotlight.

In a recent conversation sparked by Tiller’s remarks on The New Rory & Mal Podcast, the Grammy-winning producer recalled his early impression of the Louisville native. Though he immediately recognized Tiller’s talent, Timbaland admitted he wasn’t sure the rising artist was ready to embrace the demands of fame.

“I did tell him to quit his job,” Timbaland said, reflecting on the advice that pushed Tiller toward music full time.

That decision soon paid off with “Don’t,” the 2015 single that introduced Tiller as a breakthrough voice in contemporary R&B. The track anchored his debut album T R A P S O U L, which helped cement the trap-soul sound that influenced a wave of artists.

Even with the success, Timbaland recalled feeling uncertain about Tiller’s long-term ambitions. “At that time, I just saw a talented kid. But I didn’t know if he really wanted to be a full-fledged artist,” he explained.

Bryson Tiller & Timabaland

Those instincts echoed in Tiller’s own reflections. The singer has often admitted discomfort with celebrity. He’s choosen long breaks from the spotlight and, at one point, preferring to write songs for others. For Timbaland, that hesitation was apparent early on. “That’s what I always saw in Bryson,” he said. “He kind of don’t do the spotlight like that.”

The producer added that such an approach may feel more viable now. Artists able to succeed without heavy media visibility. “Which I think is fine in today’s time,” Timbaland said. “But at that time, I didn’t think it was fine.”

The comments underscore a broader question about artistry and visibility in the digital era. Whether success requires constant exposure or if talent can stand on its own. For Tiller, that tension has defined his career.