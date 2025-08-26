From what we've been told, Bryson Tiller had a chaotic start to his career. The Louisville native was potentially mere moments away from inking a deal with Drake and OVO. However, due to pressure back home to make it and a lack of a response from The Boy, he reluctantly took his "sure shot" with RCA instead. He revealed this in a recent interview with Rory and MAL on their podcast.

But this wasn't the only weird story he had to share. Thanks to a clip caught by RNB RADAR, Bryson Tiller also says that Timbaland was the one to encourage him to pursue music. However, their connection didn't last long as the producer went ghost shortly after telling him to quit his 9-5 gig.

He says they got in touch with one another after the singer uploaded his first smash "Don't." Timbo liked what he heard and the two got to talking about where he could go with it. "He was like, 'Yo, quit your job,'" Tiller recalled.

The 32-year-old was asked to come down to Miami to see the hitmaker in person. However, due to his current job, he didn't know how he was going to make it work. But that's when Timbaland said, "'This is work.'" "'Well what you sayin' like I should quit my job?' He was like, 'Yeah.'"

Tiller recalls rushing back to his place of work in his hometown after being in Philadelphia at the time to quit. Hilariously, he told them that Timbaland wanted to work with him. But he thinks his gig thought he meant the boot company instead.

Either way, after that, Bryson recorded more songs to show him, which he reveals were tracks that made the cut for T R A P S O U L. However, Timbo wasn't rocking with them too much and wanted more songs like "Don't."

But with him already having a record like that, Bryson didn't feel he needed to make other records similar to it. Rory and Mal asked which cuts the beat smith didn't like, which Tiller revealed to be "Sorry Not Sorry," "Been That Way," among others.

Unfortunately, this when things ultimately came to an end between them. After returning home with cash from Timbaland, he was unsure on what to do next. So, he called him up and asked if he was signed. In a weird twist, Timbaland claims he never told Tiller to quit. After that exchange, they never spoke again.

So, the songwriter got to work on his debut album in New York and things eventually worked out. Bryson appears to have no hard feelings for Timbo, but he was clearly thrown for a loop back then.