Bryson Tiller Leans Into His "Other Side" On "The Vices"

bryson-tiller bryson-tiller
Bryson Tiller has flashed his pen and flow game in terms of rapping throughout his career, but it's the focus on "The Vices."

Bryson Tiller said that The Vices was going to be "Fun, Energetic, Bars on Bars, Summer Vibes." It's hard to see where the lie was told after diving into the 12 songs here. If you haven't been informed yet, this is part one of his double album.

This "rap heavy" side will eventually be complemented by the more somber and reflective Solace. We are still waiting for the Louisville product to announce the release date, though. It will be interesting to see how the projects sound back-to-back.

However, even if The Vices wasn't slated to be a sister album, as a standalone LP, it still thrives. It's consistent fun and nighttime vibes front to back with incredibly bouncy and infectious production. Credit goes to Teddy Walton, Charlie Heat, Nes, Gravez, Hitmaka, Nick Papz, and Velous.

There's a heavy dose of Florida rap production, hence the guest spots from Rick Ross, Luh Tyler, Bossman Dlow, and T-Pain.

But even on the solo cuts, Tiller shows that he was clearly inspired to make a project in this vein. It's a change of pace for the veteran crooner. However, he's always showcased versatility so him seamlessly adapting here shouldn't come as a surprise.

Overall, after listening to The Vices we are even more excited to see what's to come of this extended rollout. You can spin Bryson Tiller's new project on all DSPs. However, only on Apple Music can you listen to the songs in an album format.

Bryson Tiller The Vices

The Vices Tracklist:

  1. On The Way
  2. First Place
  3. Cut Ties (feat. Bossman Dlow)
  4. Mini Kelly (feat. Rick Ross)
  5. 200 Bands (feat. Plies & T-Pain)
  6. Money Shower Interlude
  7. More Than Money
  8. Make Life Easy (feat. BabyDrill)
  9. No Sharing (feat. Luh Tyler)
  10. Last Call
  11. Burnout (feat. Bun B)
  12. Finished

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
