Bryson Tiller Leans Into His "Other Side" On "The Vices"

Bryson Tiller said that The Vices was going to be "Fun, Energetic, Bars on Bars, Summer Vibes." It's hard to see where the lie was told after diving into the 12 songs here. If you haven't been informed yet, this is part one of his double album.
This "rap heavy" side will eventually be complemented by the more somber and reflective Solace. We are still waiting for the Louisville product to announce the release date, though. It will be interesting to see how the projects sound back-to-back.
However, even if The Vices wasn't slated to be a sister album, as a standalone LP, it still thrives. It's consistent fun and nighttime vibes front to back with incredibly bouncy and infectious production. Credit goes to Teddy Walton, Charlie Heat, Nes, Gravez, Hitmaka, Nick Papz, and Velous.
There's a heavy dose of Florida rap production, hence the guest spots from Rick Ross, Luh Tyler, Bossman Dlow, and T-Pain.
But even on the solo cuts, Tiller shows that he was clearly inspired to make a project in this vein. It's a change of pace for the veteran crooner. However, he's always showcased versatility so him seamlessly adapting here shouldn't come as a surprise.
Overall, after listening to The Vices we are even more excited to see what's to come of this extended rollout. You can spin Bryson Tiller's new project on all DSPs. However, only on Apple Music can you listen to the songs in an album format.
Bryson Tiller The Vices
The Vices Tracklist:
