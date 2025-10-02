Solace & The Vices - Album by Bryson Tiller

After dropping "The Vices" about a month ago, Bryson Tiller has returned with the first half of his double album.

Bryson Tiller has been hard at work on his new double album Solace & The Vices which was actually released in two parts. The first part, The Vices, was released about a month ago, and is actually Disc 2 of the project. It's a more rap-heavy vibe with tons of features. However, when it comes to Solace, we hear Tiller going back to those R&B roots that we love him so much for. With the fall on the horizon, there is no doubt that this project will be perfect for those colder vibes. Tiller is firing on all cylinders here, and we look forward to seeing where his evolution takes us.

Release Date: October 2, 2025

Genre: R&B & Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Solace & The Vices

Disc 1:

  1. Strife
  2. No Contest
  3. Workaholic
  4. I Need Her
  5. Autumn Drive
  6. Crocodile Tears
  7. Genuine
  8. Uncertainty
  9. Damn
  10. Sick Interlude
  11. Star Signs
  12. Harley's Outro

Disc 2:

  1. On The Way
  2. First Place
  3. Cut Ties (feat. Bossman Dlow)
  4. Mini Kelly (feat. Rick Ross)
  5. 200 Bands (feat. Plies & T-Pain)
  6. Money Shower Interlude
  7. More Than Money
  8. Make Life Easy (feat. BabyDrill)
  9. No Sharing (feat. Luh Tyler)
  10. Last Call
  11. Burnout (feat. Bun B)
  12. Finished
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
