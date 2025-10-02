Solace & The Vices - Album by Bryson Tiller

After dropping "The Vices" about a month ago, Bryson Tiller has returned with the first half of his double album.

Bryson Tiller has been hard at work on his new double album Solace & The Vices which was actually released in two parts. The first part, The Vices , was released about a month ago, and is actually Disc 2 of the project. It's a more rap-heavy vibe with tons of features. However, when it comes to Solace, we hear Tiller going back to those R&B roots that we love him so much for. With the fall on the horizon, there is no doubt that this project will be perfect for those colder vibes. Tiller is firing on all cylinders here, and we look forward to seeing where his evolution takes us.

