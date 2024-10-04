Victoria Monet Showcases Her Provocative & Lovey Side With The Deluxe Of "JAGUAR II"

It's been quite a whirlwind of a year for the Sacramento, California raised singer and songwriter Victoria Monet. Just prior to dropping JAGUAR II, her long-awaited follow-up to it's 2020 counterpart, it felt like she was on the cusp of really breaking out. It's safe to say that became a reality, as the project went on to take home three GRAMMY awards (Best New Artist, R&B Album, and Engineered Album, Non-Classical). Unfortunately, those major wins have been followed up by painful loss . She has recently been dealing with a painful breakup from boyfriend and father to her daughter, John Gaines.

She expressed her emotions beautifully in a recent statement, saying how it's essentially been a struggle but not messy by any means. Still, she's making sure they are both moving on from each other in a healthy manner. Making music for most artist's is a great way to escape from the stresses, and Victoria Monet dropping the deluxe of JAGUAR II could help her too. It may not be one of the reasons, but it does drop at an opportune time for her. It's also here because of the incredible success of the original 11-song set. Monet has 10 new songs to share, including some older cuts such as "SOS" with USHER and "We Might Even Be Falling In Love (Duet)" with Bryson Tiller. Both highlight how in tune she is with her sexual and sensual side, as she leans into full erotica and super cuddly moments as well.