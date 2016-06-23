Probably the most popular bass player making music today, Los Angeles musician Thundercat is the go-to guy for a left field classic. Playing in several bands of different genres before finding his niche, the artist born Stephen Bruner has been playing the bass since the age of fifteen.

Along with his frequent collaborator Flying Lotus, Thundercat has written, performed, and produced several highly acclaimed albums for himself and FlyLo. Although the California bass player is probably most acclaimed for his contributions to Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly, Thundercat’s credits also include standout albums like Childish Gambino’s Because the Internet, Erykah Badu’s New Amerykah series, and Vic Mensa’s Innanetape. In February 2016, Thundercat won a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for Kendrick Lamar’s “These Walls.”