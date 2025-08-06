Bryson Tiller is living up this "rap heavy" promise for his upcoming album, The Vices. The Louisville, Kentucky multi-talent has just shared the tracklist for it on his Instagram and there are a bevy of rappers he's teaming up with. Features will include the likes of Rick Ross, T-Pain, Luh Tyler, Bun B, Plies, Bossman Dlow, and Baby Drill.
In terms of songs, there will be 12, so he's keeping it quite concise. Outside of revealing that The Vices will display his spitting abilities, Tiller went into deeper detail about what fans can expect. "Fun, Energetic, Bars on Bars, Summer Vibes, leaning into my 'other' side."
At the end of July he added, "With 'The Vices' I decided to get rid of my Vices completely and prove to myself that I didn’t need Weed, Alcohol, and all the other shenanigans to have FUN. I’ve been sober ever since. (Still tryna figure out how to look like I enjoy the club tho lol)."
Read More: Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Relationship Timeline
Bryson Tiller Double Album
Overall, this should be vibey and fun project for the remainder of the summer, and hopefully for many more to come. It will arrive this Friday, August 8 via RCA Records and Sony Music Entertainment.
But while this is all exciting, Bryson Tiller still has more up his sleeve. If you didn't hear, The Vices is part one of a double album. The other half is titled Solace and doesn't have a release date quite yet. However, Tiller did reveal back in May when this was first announced that it would be out in 2025.
This side will be more R&B from what we have seen and heard from the T R A P S O U L creator. He described it as "somber, vulnerable, my own personal therapy session. Saying things I wouldn’t normally say out loud. [It's inspired by the season my life changed 4ever, FALL."
The Vices Tracklist:
- On My Way
- First Place
- Cut Ties (feat. Bossman Dlow)
- Mini Kelly (feat. Rick Ross)
- 200 Bands (feat. Plies & T-Pain)
- Money Shower Interlude
- More Than Money
- Make Life Easy (feat. Baby Drill)
- No Sharing (feat. Luh Tyler)
- Last Call
- Burnout (feat. Bun B)
- Finished
Read More: Ozzy Osbourne & His Dark Legacy In Hip-Hop