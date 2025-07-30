Bryson Tiller Announces Key Details For Upcoming Double Album "Solace" & "The Vices"

Bryson Tiller isn't taking three years to release his next album. Just over a year ago, the Louisville, Kentucky singer and rapper put out his self-titled studio project. It featured the hit song "Whatever She Wants" and other solid cuts such as "Attention" and "CALYPSO."

It had a solid debut as well, slotting in at the 12th spot on the Hot 200 chart. But Tiller isn't satisfied and is giving fans even more music to digest this time. Per Hip Hop N More, the T R A P S O U L visionary announced that he would be dropping a double album in May.

Moreover, it's going to have two different sides both sonically and thematically. The title or titles, in this case, are Solace and The Vices. Tiller shared that the former is "somber, vulnerable, my own personal therapy session. Saying things I wouldn’t normally say out loud." He added that it's "inspired by the season my life changed 4ever, FALL."

As for the latter, "Fun, Energetic, Bars on Bars, Summer Vibes, leaning into my "other" side." But now that we are two months removed from that initial announcement, Bryson has more to share now.

When Is Bryson Tiller Dropping His Albums?

The Vices is going to be the first of the double LP to get released. Just hours ago, the 32-year-old revealed that it will be arriving August 8th. Per a press release obtained by Hip Hop N More, Charlie Heat, Teddy Walton, Hitmaka, and Gravez are going to be key producers on it.

Speaking on it in more detail, Bryson Tiller said on his Instagram, "With "The Vices" I decided to get rid of my Vices completely and prove to myself that I didn’t need Weed, Alcohol, and all the other shenanigans to have FUN. I’ve been sober ever since. (Still tryna figure out how to look like I enjoy the club tho lol)."

He also said its going to be "very rap heavy." Tiller has plenty of hits in this style, especially during the T R A P S O U L era. "502 The Come Up," Rambo," and his loosie, "Get Mine" with Young Thug come to mind.