Bryson Tiller Reveals Self-Titled Album With Futuristic AI-Inspired Trailer

Bryson Tiller is one of the most treasured R&B artists of the 2010s decade. His debut project T R A P S O U L is an essential record in that era of the genre. The Louisville, Kentucky product put his all into the production and songwriting. It paid off because it is still being bumped heavily nearly 10 years later. After 2017's True to Self and 2020's A N N I V E S A R Y, he went pretty quiet though. But, over the past couple of months, he has been feeding fans on Soundcloud with "Tiller Tuesdays." For the majority of the year he has been dropping singles and EPs and the audience has been gobbling it up. Finally, they are being rewarded with a full album from Bryson Tiller as he just announced in a trailer.

The "Don't" hitmaker posted a wild set of visuals on his Instagram just hours ago. It incorporates the use of AI and robots, as Bryson Tiller is building a more enhanced version of himself in lab. He is fully committing to the bit by adding "Dr. Tiller" to his bio. In the caption, he explains how he has been slowly building up to this moment. "⚠️ Here’s what I’ve been building for the past 3 years. Looking forward to showing the world what he’s capable of."

Bryson Tiller Is Looking To Evolve

After the incredibly creative trailer, Bryson reveals that the name of the LP and its release date. It will be a self-titled offering out on April 5. What is also worth noting is that Charlie Heat will be an executive producer, so you know the beats will be heat (pun intended). So far, we have one single for the album which is "Whatever She Wants" which has been a smashing success. But, Tiller wants to show that he has a little more to give out before the album drops. A new single, "Calypso," is out now as well.

What are your thoughts on this album trailer for Bryson Tiller's self-titled project? Is this going to be his best tape to date, why or why not? How do you feel about the implementation of AI in the trailer? Does this get you excited for the record? Who would you want to see featured on it? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Bryson Tiller. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

