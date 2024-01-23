Bryson Tiller Builds On "SLUM TILLER" Series With "VOL. 3"

Bryson Tiller continues his nice run as of late, coming through with a handful of new tracks for your weekly rotation. If you remember, albums used to drop on Tuesdays. Now, we all know Friday is the day. But, the Louisville, Kentucky multi-hyphenate is bringing the old tradition back with "Tiller Tuesdays." The now-31-year-old Bryson is delivering on that promise once more with SLUM TILLER VOL. 3.

This also follows up on the series of short EPs he began back in late August of 2023. The trio of volumes brings the total track count to 14 now. Before these new songs, Bryson put out the second installment about two months ago, as well as two singles "Lost Intro" and "Sex You Up" with Patoranking. Those appear to be building a separate tape named after the Tuesday-themed drops.

Listen To SLUM TILLER VOL. 3 By Bryson Tiller

https://soundcloud.com/brysontiller/sets/slum-tiller-vol-1?utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

VOL. 3 delivers four new cuts with Big Sean and the second appearance from Che Ecru. There is a nice mixture here in terms of the direction of each track. Bryson and Sean bring a more lyrically-focused cut. PSP sees the T R A P S O U L creator as a straight banger. "Slumdog Interlude" is more of a spacey vibe. Finally, "Night Cap" is a melodic expedition that works to perfection with a nice guitar-backed instrumental. Tiller still has plenty to deliver and it is good to see him active again.

SLUM TILLER VOL. 3 Tracklist:

Night Cap (feat. Che Ecru) PSP Slumdog Interlude Get Dis Money (feat. Big Sean)

