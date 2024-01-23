"The Impact New York" Stars: Meet The Cast Of Mega-Influencers & Internet Icons

On Monday, January 22, 2024, VH1 premiered The Impact New York, a spinoff of the BET+ reality show, The Impact ATL. Accordingly, this new series features some of the biggest influencers in The City That Never Sleeps. Since the cast and trailer for the show were unveiled, fans of these figures have been eager to get a glimpse into the lives of their faves. Following the format of The Impact ATL, this series will also give viewers a chance to see the creative processes of its stars. While the total number of episodes is unconfirmed, new episodes will premiere on Mondays by 9 pm on VH1. Here are the stars of the inaugural season of The Impact New York.

Ashley Marie Burgos

Model and musician Ashley Burgos has been active in the entertainment industry for a while now. Being that she is the daughter of superstar influencer Bernice Burgos, she was raised around icons and prominent figures. Now 26 years old, Ashley is slowly but surely carving out a place for herself in the industry. In November 2023, she released her most recent single, “Knock Knock,” following 2022’s “Back On The Market.” Her appearance on The Impact New York is set to introduce her to new fans. Consequently, it should boost her already impressive social media following.

Bernice Burgos

Born on April 17, 1980, Bernice Burgos is the aforementioned superstar influencer mother of Ashley Marie Burgos. The 42-year-old has been modeling since her mid-20s and built a spectacular career over the years. In 2012, she went viral for her appearance on Rick Ross’ music video for “Diced Pineapples.” Since then, she has built on, and maintained her popularity, booking several modeling jobs. Additionally, she is the CEO of the female sleepwear line Bold & Beautiful, and a Fashion Nova ambassador. With an astounding 7.3 million followers on Instagram alone, Bernice is sure to attract viewers on The Impact New York.

Cleotrapa

Another rapper on the cast of The Impact New York, Cleotrapa has been an influencer and internet sweetheart for a while. A funny internet figure, many of her videos have gone viral in the past. Because of her humor and personality, she has also secured collaborations with many brands. These include Telfar Clemens, Timberland, and Milk Makeup, among others. She has been releasing music since 2019, and her most recent single, “Rockstar,” dropped on January 19.

Chinese Kitty

Since Chinese Kitty released her debut single in 2018, the rapper and internet personality has notably grown her catalog. In 2023 alone, she released five singles, all with good numbers on streaming platforms. Evidently, Kitty has put in the work throughout her career and is looking to grow even more with her appearance on The Impact New York. She currently has 3.8 million followers on Instagram, but those numbers would have shot up by the end of the show for sure.

DreamDoll

From rapping, to acting to influencing, DreamDoll has done it all. The 31-year-old previously starred in season 8 of Love & Hip Hop: New York. She has also appeared on Bad Girls Club, Hip Hop Squares, and College Hill: Celebrity Edition, among others. Now part of the main cast of The Impact New York, DreamDoll is set to grow her influence and popularity even more. Since 2017, the rapper has released three bodies of work, and many singles. Soon after she left RCA Records in 2021, she signed to Warner Records. She currently has over five million followers on Instagram.

Ella Bands

With a social media following that has grown into the millions since she began in the early 2010s, Ella is a prominent influencer. Her impact and influence on social media throughout the years have kept her perpetually relevant. She is also a mother of two kids whom she shares with her longtime partner, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. Furthermore, she owns an online clothing store, slaybyellacloset.

Maleni Cruz

Known for her hilarious and relatable skits, Maleni Cruz is often a viral sensation on social media. While her partner Chicklet regularly stars beside her in skits, Cruz joins the main cast of The Impact New York as a solo endeavor. Although she expresses herself through comedy, she is a serious influencer and aims to extend her influence as far into the entertainment industry as she can. She co-hosts the That’s Your Reality podcast and owns Maleni Made, where she sells ceramic pieces made by her.

Scot Louie

Scot Louie is the only fashion stylist on the lineup of The Impact New York this season. Admittedly, his social media followership pales in comparison to that of the other people on the cast. However, Louie commands as much respect and influence as they do. Throughout his career, he has worked with many prominent names in Hollywood and the entertainment industry at large. These celebrities include Keke Palmer, Ryan Destiny, and Normani, among many others. Besides his work in fashion, Louie also has an interest in the culinary world. He is the founder of Dinner Plus, a brand he proudly advertises on his Instagram bio. He describes Dinner Plus as a “Food Board,” and frequently shares recipes on the Instagram account.



