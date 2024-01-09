Bryson Tiller Flows Effortlessly On New Soundcloud Single "Lost Intro"

One of the most beloved figures within the R&B space has to be Bryson Tiller. People who keep a closer eye on music know how the Louisville, Kentucky native got his start. It was an incredible one at that. In 2015 God Tiller came through with T R A P S O U L. The project was a great mixture of soulful and sexy R&B and impressive rapping. Bryson's ability to spit may be his most underrated skill.

Now, he might not feel that way, because the 31-year-old artist just came through with a new Soundcloud exclusive track. "Lost Intro" features fantastic rhyming and breath control across the 1:41 runtime. The instrumental is fairly skeletal with rapid-fire hi-hats and a low-key drum pattern. Bryson Tiller has been active on the Soundcloud platform as of late. Back in August, he came through with SLUM TILLER VOL. 1 & 2, which was also a nice release for him.

Read More: 21 Savage Will Drop His New Album "American Dream" This Week

Listen To "Lost Intro" By Bryson Tiller

It appears Bryson will continue to provide more and more material in the future. This "Lost Intro" is kicking off a weekly upload experiment that Bryson is going to try. He calls it "Tiller Tuesdays" and fans can expect a new song at midnight ET. We are certainly here for it. But, hopefully, we do get an album in the near future. His last true project was 2020's A N N I V E R S A R Y.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "Lost Intro," by Bryson Tiller? Do you think it is a good idea for him to drop a new track every Tuesday? Is he one of the more underrated R&B artists of the last 10 years? Should this weekly upload of tracks eventually land on other DSPs? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news around Bryson Tiller. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Read More: Jack Harlow's "Lovin On Me" Jumps Back To Number 1 On The Hot 100