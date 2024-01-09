21 Savage Will Drop His New Album "American Dream" This Week

New pieces of 21 Savage news have been coming one after another recently. It started overnight when the rapper confirmed the impending release of a biopic called American Dream: The 21 Savage Story. Alongside the announcement, he also confirmed that Donald Glover and Stranger Things album Chase McLaughlin were involved in the project. Just a few hours later he shared a trailer for the biopic which made some pretty substantial revelations of its own.

The trailer revealed that both actors and Savage himself would be portraying the rapper across various points in his life. The trailer shows moments from the film touching on how 21 Savage first chose his iconic rap name and his notorious 2019 arrest by ICE. It also showed off the musical elements of the film with much of the trailer serving as a pseudo music video. Savage even raps along to a new song from an interrogation room as part of the video. How much of the new film is musical is yet to be seen. Check out the trailer for the film below.

21 Savage's New Film And Album

But for fans, the biggest reveal of all might have been hidden in the description of the trailer. It included a link to pre-save an entirely new album of music based on the film. Subsequently, fans discovered that the project will arrive sooner than anticipated. According to NFR Podcast, the album is expected to be called American Dream and is due out for release later this week on January 12. It's unclear if that's also when the film will release or if it will be made available at a later date.

21 Savage's last studio album i am > i was dropped all the way back in 2018. Since then he's dropped two collaborative albums though. He teamed up with Metro Boomin in 2020 for a sequel to their 2016 album Savage Mode. Then in 2022 he and Drake linked up for a full collaborative project called Her Loss. What do you think of 21 Savage releasing a new biopic and accompanying album later this week? Let us know in the comment section below.

