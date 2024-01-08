21 Savage Shares First Trailer For His Upcoming Biopic

Overnight, 21 Savage confirmed some rumors that had been swirling around for weeks. The rumors stated that he was working on an autobiographical film telling his life story and they turned out to be true. He shared a movie poster announcing American Dream: The 21 Savage Story. Alongside the poster, he also made the reveal that Donald Glover and Stranger Things alum Caleb McLaughlin were included in the project.

Now just a few hours later, Savage shared a trailer for the upcoming film on YouTube. The trailer shows off some of the events the film is expected to cover. It goes all the way back to Savage's youth detailing the story of how he arrived at rap music. The trailer concludes with the scene where he, played by Donald Glover, chooses his rap name 21 Savage. Much of the trailer seems to deal with his controversial arrest by ICE that shocked fans in 2019. Numerous scenes shown in the trailer take place in an interrogation room. Check out the full trailer for the biopic below.

Read More: Is 21 Savage Allowed In Canada?

21 Savage Biopic Trailer

Another thing the film's trailer reveals is the musical elements it will deploy. Much of the 4 minute trailer is a music video of sorts even featuring Savage himself rapping in an interrogation room. Additionally in the description of the video it reveals that there will be some kind of musical accompaniment to the film. It features a link to pre-save the music from the film on various streaming platforms.

Last year, 21 Savage teased a couple of new projects that had fans pretty excited for what he had to offer in 2023. The biggest of the bunch is his next official solo album. His last solo album i am > i was dropped all the way back in 2018. Subsequently, Savage hasn't exactly been quiet releasing a pair of collaborative projects with Metro Boomin back in 2020 and Drake a few years later in 2022. What do you think of the trailer for 21 Savage's upcoming biopic American Dream: The 21 Savage Story? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Where Is 21 Savage From?

[Via]