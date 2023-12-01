21 Savage's New Album Is "Finna Drop" Soon

21 Savage is currently making his way around Europe on a mini tour, after finally receiving his green card earlier this year. Most recently, he headlined a show at London's O2 Arena, sharing an exciting announcement with the crowd. He announced that he's got a new album on the way, advising listeners to get prepared.

"My album finna drop," 21 Savage revealed. "So, y'all get ready." Fans have been waiting for his third album for years now, and it's safe to say they can't wait to hear what he has in store for them. This isn't the first time he's hinted at an upcoming project this year either. He got followers talking with a cryptic Tweet in August. "It's time," he wrote simply, along with a slew of side-eye emojis.

21 Savage Tells Fans To "Get Ready" For New Music

21 Savage didn't provide the crowd with many more details of the project, thus leaving its release date a mystery. He was just recently spotting filming what appears to be a new music video in Brixton, however, suggesting that it could be just around the corner. He's yet to drop anything on his own in 2023, but regardless, he's had quite a year. He teamed up with Drake for the It's All A Blur tour in support of their joint album, Her Loss, which was wildly successful. The LP also has them in the running for multiple Grammy Awards, including Best Rap Album.

Tracks from Her Loss are nominated for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Melodic Rap Performance. He's nominated once again in the Melodic Rap Performance category for he and Burna Boy's collab, "Sittin' on Top of the World." His Spotify listeners also came through this year, earning him a staggering total of six billion streams. What do you think of 21 Savage's recent announcement? Are you looking forward to hearing the rapper's upcoming album? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

