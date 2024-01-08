21 Savage Reveals Rumored Biopic, Will Star Childish Gambino And "Stranger Things" Star Caleb McLaughlin

21 Savage has become one of the more elusive rappers recently. Sure, he has done plenty of features over the past few years. Additionally, he hit the road for a short time in the UK for a tour. However, in terms of his solo career, the London-born rapper has been stingy when it comes to dropping new music. It has been a little over five years since his last lone offering, i am > i was.

Furthermore, 21 has only dropped two solo singles in the past two years. His most recent was a collaboration with the Call of Duty video game franchise called "Call Me Revenge." But, there is some excitement surrounding the trap rap hitmaker. Supposedly, he will be moving into the movie industry. Moments ago, 21 Savage announced on his social media accounts an image of himself, Childish Gambino, and Caleb McLaughlin. The latter is one of the main actors from the ever-popular "Stranger Things" Netflix series.

21 Savage Announces The Project On His Instagram

Not much is known about this project, but it appears to be a biopic of 21's life. He captioned the post with "👀👀👀" The title of the film is American Dream: The 21 Savage Story. There is a chance we could learn about his time growing up in the UK and how he got over to the states. Another early but perhaps obvious predicition is that Caleb will play a young 21 and Gambino (aka Donald Glover) will potray a present day Savage.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new announcement from 21 Savage about his rumored biopic? Do you think he made the right choices by selecting Childish Gambino and Caleb McLaughlin? Are you excited about this new project If yes or no, what are your early predictions for it? How should this movie be released? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding 21 Savage and Childish Gambino. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the pop culture world.

