Bianca Censori Steps Out In Barely-There Microkini For Birthday Celebrations

Bianca Censori opted for a white mini-skirt and black microkini as she and Kanye West stepped out in Las Vegas for her birthday. A video obtained by TMZ showed Censori and Kanye making their way through the Wynn Las Vegas Casino. The outfit Censori chose was very similar to one that Kanye had shared on Instagram earlier in the weekend. However, she chose to go without the dark black jacket that appeared in Kanye's post. Overall, the outfit was reminiscent of many of the revealing ensembles Censori wore during the couple's trip to Italy last summer.

Before stepping out in Sin City, Kanye had shared a lengthy message to his wife on Instagram. "Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse. Inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me. And the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me," West wrote alongside a close-up photo of Censori's face. However, the post was met with fans demanding a release date for the rapper's new album, Vultures.

Kanye West Instagram Return Concerns Fans

Kanye returned to Instagram in December 2023, having left the platform in April. He announced his initial exit with a screenshot of the account deactivation prompt. Additionally, his decision to deactivate his account came about a month after he was resuspended and proceeded to say he "liked Jewish people" after watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street.

However, not everyone has been a fan of Kanye's return to the platform. Most of Kanye's posts on his newly activated account are of Censori in revealing outfits. This has sparked previously raised concerns that Kanye mistreats Censori. In the comments, many people have likened Kanye's treatment of Censori to playing with a doll. Additionally, many people have argued that the rapper is trying to his wife into a "radicalized Kim Kardashian".

