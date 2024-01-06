Kanye West Recaps Bianca Censori's Wild Looks In New Instagram Posts

Happy birthday to Bianca Censori, whose husband Kanye West recently posted a sweet message in her honor. "Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse," he wrote alongside a picture of her on Saturday (January 6). "Inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me. And the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me." Not only that, but the Chicago rapper pretty much flooded his feed with new posts of some of the Yeezy architect's most viral, talked-about, and scandalous outfits across their time together.

For example, one of these is when she simply wore a pillow and a nude-colored bodysuit on a runway. Another is Bianca Censori's fur hat combo with a deep-lined dress, and another post features her nude-colored ensemble with no pillow in sight. Of course, plenty of Kanye West's fans flooded his comments section on these photos with demands for a new album, particularly his Ty Dolla $ign collab project Vultures. We also heard reports throughout 2023 that he's working on a solo LP, so we'll see if any of these possibilities manifest.

Kanye West Highlights His Wife's Fashion Choices Throughout The Year

But if you're a fan of the 46-year-old, did you really expect anything more than a turbulent and unclear record rollout? He's practically lived off them for a big chunk of his career, and even if the albums don't come out, they still etch themselves into the contemporary hip-hop history books. Regardless, Kanye West will probably continue to host more events and provoke more hype through moments like his volatile Miami listening party antics. Apparently, if presumed reports from close sources are actually true, he's going to have a hard time finding another hotel in the city if he wants to return.

More Bianca Censori Fit Pics From Ye

Meanwhile, we'll see if the couple keeps up their "no pants" promise for 2024 or if that was just a joke. It probably is, but considering this recent barrage of fit pics from their controversial fashion history together, we wouldn't be surprised by anything at this point. It's shaping up to be another turbulent year for the two, and hopefully that's because of their business and not their worrisome behavior. With that in mind, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kanye West and Bianca Censori.

