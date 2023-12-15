Kanye West And Bianca Censori Take North West To Disneyland

It came amid a very turbulent week for West.

North West is no stranger to trips to Disneyland. The young star has been multiple times with both of her parents Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. According to TMZ, she hit up the park once again earlier this week with West. This time though, her step-mom and West's new wife Bianca Censori was along for the ride. They shared some photos of the trio at the park during an otherwise very turbulent time for West recently.

Kanye West has been incredibly busy this week. After dropping a new single with Ty Dolla $ign last month, the pair promised an entire new album would be coming out today. But as many fans have pointed out, the day arrived without any album dropping. That's nothing new for Ye, who has often played loose and fast with release dates. In place of a new album West treated fans to a new viral rant taking aim at numerous former allies and the first new Yeezy drop since Adidas severed ties with West and the brand. Check out the pictures of Kanye, North, and Bianca at Disneyland below.

Kanye West With Wife And Daughter At Disneyland

After previewing numerous songs from their supposedly upcoming new album, Ty Dolla $ign and Kanye West haven't shared the full thing yet. One issue they're having may be sample clearance. West made a public plea for Nicki Minaj to clear her contribution to one of the album's songs "New Body," but she refused. West also publicly questioned her decision in a tweet claiming that he "supported her career" when they previously collaborated on his song "Monster."

Kanye West also announced The YZY POD earlier this week. It's the first move for Yeezy since Adidas cut ties with the brand and promises to be the future of footwear. As is often the case, fans of the brand and fans of West's music were very divided on the drop. What do you think of the new pictures of Kanye West emerging during a turbulent time for the rapper? Let us know in the comment section below.

