Kanye West's "Vultures" Track Featuring North Samples Cheerleading Video

Unsurprisingly, the rollout for Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's new collab album Vultures has been nothing short of chaotic. While a lot of that has to do with the drama, antics, and controversies surrounding it, there's also plenty to unpack when it comes to just the music. Moreover, we've already witnessed a couple of listening parties and events dedicated to showcasing the project's tracks and hyping fans up for it. One of its most notable inclusions is a track featuring Ye's daughter North, and it's a track practically all on her own, similar to this year's earlier example of Drake's son Adonis rapping on the For All The Dogs cut, "Daylight."

Furthermore, North's song was first previewed at Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's "rave" event in Miami this week. It's a wavy and bouncy track with tender vocal chops and production courtesy of James Blake. However, fans have now identified the origin of a sample that rings in the track: "You don't want no problems, you just talk like you do!" Sleuths traced the vocals back to a cheerleading video from a Pennsylvania high school, which will likely go down as one of Vultures' most obscure but creative samples... if it ever comes out, that is.

"North's Song" Off Vultures Has A Creative Cheerleading Sample: Listen

Of course, Kanye West's public fall from grace and inflammatory statements make a musical analysis of this album a bit more of a chore, if only for the fact that the context is just too big and present to ignore. Still, that doesn't mean that Vultures can't still contain some interesting artistry and personality, of which this sample is an example. In the coming weeks, surely more sleuths will continue to dissect its tracks. But there are also many fans that want more from the music, so this is still a pretty divisive set of songs.

Meanwhile, Ye and North recently unwound and went on a trip to Disneyland with the Chicago rapper's wife, Bianca Censori. Hopefully they had a great time, as they definitely have a lot to process, unpack, and decompress after such a wild week. We'll see what other samples and musical secrets within Vultures unearth over time. For more news and the latest updates on Kanye and North West, stay up to date on HNHH.

